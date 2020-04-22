Photorealistic Microsoft Flight Simulator Requirements Unveiled

Share it:

Any brief visual demonstration of the new Microsoft Flight Simulator It should be enough to shake players with modest spec computers, but the truth is that Asobo Studio has managed to meet quite acceptable requirements.

The study determines that the ideal to enjoy the game taking full advantage of its visual potential is a Ryzen 7 Pro 2700X processor or an Intel i7-9800X accompanied by a Radeon VII or an Nvidia RTX 2080, all high-level requirements. We must not asaplandore either those 32 GB of RAM and the 150 GB that the title will occupy.

What is surprising is that the minimum requirements to have a playable experience are much more acceptable. Ryzen 3 and Intel i3 processors along with graphics such as Radeon's RX 570 or Nvidia's GTX 770 make the game available to many more users than expected.

The ambition of this title is to offer a route as extensive as our planet and a number of airports that aims to equal all that exist on it. Large, small, international, private, impromptu, the idea is that we can land in almost any corner of the planet while enjoying spectacular views and dynamic weather conditions. We may be facing one of the most powerful and complete simulators in history.

At the moment we are still without a date for the game and only a few lucky people have the opportunity to access the private tests of the title. Hopefully we will see a launch for PC and Xbox One this year and should be part of Game Pass from the day of release.