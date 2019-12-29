Photorealistic League of Legends: fans recreate the Summoner's Rift on Unreal Engine 4

Share it:

From the pages of Wayne S's YouTube channel, the passionate programmer and designer of League of Legends wanted to recreate on Unreal Engine 4 one of the most iconic maps of Riot Games' MOBA, or the Summoner's Land.

The author of this project used the tools related to the Epic Games graphics engine to offer us his hyper-realistic version of Summoner's Rift. The video traces the entire development process carried out by the League of Legends fan to transpose on UE4 all the graphic, artistic and playful elements of the map of the Riot Games multiplayer blockbuster: scrolling through the scenes of this movie you can see the clearings in which the different areas of the map are divided and the central street which joins the two symmetrical areas of the scenario, complete with photorealistic trees and perfectly rebuilt architectural structures.

Judge for yourself the results obtained by the loL youtuber and tell us what you think about it. If you are intrigued by these "video game experiments", we remind you that on these pages you will also find the videos that show the reinterpretations in the Unreal Engine 4 key the Blood Gulch map by Halo Combat Evolved and the Victor Vector laboratory by Cyberpunk 2077.