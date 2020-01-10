PHOTO of Silvia Pinal revealed without a drop of makeup

The actress Silvia Pinal He appeared in a photograph on social networks in which he wears a face without a drop of makeup.

The host of the well-known program Woman, real life cases He took the picture in the company of his daughter, the singer Alejandra Guzmán.

You may also be interested: The incredible before and after the surgeries of Alejandra Guzmán

And is that the family Pinal she always looks very close, since the interpreter of the song "Hey, güera" always shares photographs accompanied by her mother. On this occasion both wear a pair of crowns made with colored paper.

My mom, my reyna (sic) ”is the comment that accompanies the image which has pleased more than 97,500 followers of the singer.

This is not the first time that la Guzmán post photos with Silvia Pinal, since she even shows on vacation with her, while the artist wears a tight bikini.

Apparently, the singer has restricted comments on her Instagram account, due to innumerable criticisms about her plastic surgeries. Even his father, Enrique Guzman, has ensured that the Pinal family has a predilection for these surgical procedures.

With information from Who.

It may interest you:

With this message Angélica Rivera confirms her return to soap operas?

Joy Huerta and his wife are captured in Los Angeles with their baby (PHOTO)