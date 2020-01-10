TV Shows

Photo by Julio César Chávez and Vicente Fernández causes nostalgia in networks

January 10, 2020
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Julio César Chávez published a photograph on his official Instagram account, where he visits Vicente Fernández, and the publication overflowed in praise of the "legends" as many of the users called them.

In the image you can see the famous embraced holding a photograph of yesteryear, where he describes that at that time Don Vicente Fernández once sang the National Anthem in the fight against Macho Camacho, he even joked saying that they were still equally handsome.

I came to visit Vicente Fernández, friend, brother and family. We remember old moments. And that one time I sing the National Anthem for the only time in the fight against Macho Camacho. The truth is still the same as Handsome

Being the two famous figures so dear, the publication overflowed in comments such as: "Two Mexican idols", "Two Mexican legends", "I'm going to talk to my grandchildren some day of the greatest legends of Mexico, which touched me See live and in action. ”

The publication in the two legends in less than 4 hours after its publication already had 29,745 reactions and endless comments with all kinds of compliments.

