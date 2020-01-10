Phoebe Waller-Bridge will auction her Golden Globe outfit to help Australia

Share it:

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the star of Fleabag, who just won the Golden Globe as best actress in a comic tv series, she announced that she wants to give her contribution too beneficence to finance aid against the fires that are ravaging Australia. He does it by auctioning his own dress worn during the awards ceremony on Golden Globe 2020.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge during the Golden Globes 2020. fsGetty Images

Yes, Phoebe Waller-Bridge will donate her dress in charity for Australia. The black lace suit, precisely, with silk lapel which is part of the collection Ralph & Russo couture 2019. The actress who called the dress "the most beautiful I've ever worn" during her speech, had completed the look with pumps and simple black earrings. The decision for this charity initiative came immediately after the Golden Globe 2020 award ceremony and Phoebe Waller-Bridge herself said: “É a great idea from the team, I'm so excited to be part of it. "

The current Australian situation was the protagonist of the Golden Globe 2020 evening through the words of many celebs. Australian actor Russel Crowe, not present at the ceremony just to be close to his family in his homeland, still wanted to send a message regarding the fire emergency. Jennifer Aniston withdrew her award for best actor in a TV series and she also spoke to the ex Gladiator's speech of thanks: “The tragedy that is enveloping Australia is due to climate change, we focus on energy renewable. Only by reviewing our actions and basing them on science can we have a future ”.

The beautiful idea of ​​the actress of Fleabag Phoebe Waller-Bridge to auction his dressed in the Golden Globe and the words of Russel Crowe are just two examples of the many gestures of solidarity by the stars to raise awareness of the Australian emergency. Many celebs, in recent days, have shared appeals on their social channels to donate to the Red Cross or to the firefighters or to the many organizations that are fighting to fight the fire emergency.

Pink and Nicole Kidman donated $ 500,000 respectively. Another Australian actor, Chris Hemsworth, posted a video on his IG channel, to testify to his contribution and that of his family by donating $ 1 million. #prayforaustralia it does not want to be just a hashtag, but a real contribution that famous and non-famous people want to make to save this land.

