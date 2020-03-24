Phoebe Waller-Bridge on Netflix, without the wit of Fleabag

Share it:

Just two years ago few people knew Phoebe Waller-Bridge. As of today, every self-respecting serie has at least one photo of him on the nightstand. Therefore, it is not surprising that after the success of 'Fleabag', we were all looking for more from the English actress, screenwriter and producer, one of the phenomena of the moment.

It was not necessary to go very far because Netflix has had the 'Crashing' series available to its subscribers for a long time, and I would venture to say that most of its audience has been "postfleabag". 'Crashing' is a series of six episodes of just half an hour each, a fact that makes it a perfect marathon meat or binge-watching.

The protagonists are property guardians, a figure that does not exist in Spain but is very popular in the United Kingdom. Thanks to her some tenants pay a very low rent in empty buildings such as hospitals, pubs, shopping malls … promising to keep them in good condition (although many are not) and thereby avoiding the squatter phenomenon.

An English 'Friends' of six episodes

Thus, a group of thirty-something people settles in a hospital as property guardians, namely: the flirt, the gay, the French rebel, the couple … and Lulu (Phoebe Waller-Bridge), former childhood friend of the male component of "the couple". After arriving in London, given the lack of work and a place to live, he decides to stay with them.

Let's not forget that, here too, Waller-Bridge is an actress and screenwriter and once again offers us a varied mosaic, although somewhat stereotyped, of that generation of which she has become an icon: the millennials who came to eat the world and have encountered a crude economic reality.

Because in 'Crashing' all of them they work but their salaries do not even allow them to rent a house. Hence, the diverse group must coexist or sometimes live poorly, a series of events taking place throughout the chapters taking place with live and fast dialogues loaded with humor. There is also room for drama although always sifted with a satirical and ironic vision.

There is no doubt that Phoebe Waller-Bridge wants to touch and deal with many topics: precarious work, family, sex, the economy and above all The personal relationshipsbut he finally tiptoes through them all without going too deep, leaving the series a feeling of a certain superficiality.

Perhaps the element that affects the most is sex. Let's not forget that the screenwriter has been one of the voices that speak most clearly about sex without any kind of prejudice or modesty, touching on topics that have been considered taboo throughout the history of television (and cinema).

'Crashing' is not 'Fleabag'

The result is that, in the end, 'Crashing' becomes a sort of who sleeps with whom, and knowing if Lulu is having a relationship with her childhood friend, everything else being a bit accessory.

There are undoubtedly moments when laughter is assured; thick and eschatological humor is not missing either, where Waller-Bridge is not very fine. Similarly, some of the characters become irritating, including that of Lulu herself, causing empathy towards them to be inversely proportional to the chapters of 'Crashing' that we are seeing. Luckily, as I said, there are only six.

The main drawback of 'Crashing' is getting to it after 'Fleabag', and of course the comparisons are odious. Especially when the reference is a series in which all the essential elements, see actors, script, production, direction … are in a state of grace that borders on perfection. In this sense, it is important to highlight the incredible qualitative leap between the two series taking into account that the first season of 'Fleabag' and 'Crashing' are from the same year.

So if you are looking a comic series for Sunday afternoon, uncomplicated, fun, light and unpretentious (especially, if you don't expect another Fleabag), 'Crashing' can meet your expectations. It is not a great series, it will not be remembered, but it is entertaining and easy to see.