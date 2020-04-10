Phoebe already predicted in 'Friends' what was going to happen in 2020 (and this 'meme' shows it)

Share it:

Take advantage of confinement to watch our favorite series For the eighth or ninth time in our lives, it's been one of our favorite quarantine tasks – along with doing sports, opening up TikTok, and tidying up our makeup mess drawer.

This has caused, the lovers of 'Friends' have all the time in the world to see in an orderly and complete way the series of your lives. And yes, it has brought out a lot of new insights, scenes and dialogues that at some point had been overlooked (incredible as it may seem, because it seems that everything has been said about this series from the 90s).

If you do not believe it, the account of Netflix in Spain He has set out to prove it with what is the 'meme' about this unusual 2020 that has gone viral.

Phoebe's prediction of 2020 that nothing looks like reality (but that has made us laugh out loud)

There are many theories that could have warned us over time of the coronavirus, which are more fantastic and unusual. Among them, those of a book from the 80s that spoke of a terrible virus created in Wuhan. Or those that are related to 'The Simpsons', the most visionary cartoons in history and yes, they have predicted many of the things that have been happening. Although, the last prediction we are going to talk about is the one Phoebe did in 'Friends' -although it has nothing to do with a pandemic, nor with the Covid-19-.

Today, the account of Netflix Spain has uploaded Phoebe's viral 'meme' to Twitter talking about the future, which could well be in 2020, the year in which it is so surreal. And although this crazy vision of the future DO NOT look too much like reality, has brought us a smile from ear to ear:

No, there are no floating houses, nor are humans fleeing from ant-men, the coronavirus It has made us feel like a movie and we live a part of history that has been talked about so much in science fiction but that we never imagined that we would have to live.

Once again, Phoebe has made us smile and, this time, in full confinement.