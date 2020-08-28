Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace vs. the Universe on Disney +, the review

Share it:

After Hamilton and before Mulan arrives in Premiere Access, Disney+ is ready to update itself with one of the most anticipated projects since its announcement: the second animated feature film by Phineas e Ferb. Five years after the official conclusion of the series, Dan Povenmire and Jeff Marsh they return to their original creation to write a story born of our times but brilliantly disguised as something else, putting the sister of the protagonists at the center of the story as never before, Candace, with the usual aim of unmasking the absurd genius of the brothers in front of their parents.

In fact, a beautiful day at the end of summer turns for her into yet another attempt to fit Phineas and Ferb, with the programmatic will of “finish this story here“, made up of continuous failures, disappointments and a reputation for reliability now thrown to the winds. Nobody believes her anymore and in the end it is she herself who victimizes herself and reflects on how the entire Universe is against her, so much so as to feel useless, never understood, defeated, weakened by this grueling mission. The truth is that she never felt as special as her brothers, reason that pushes her to row against him.

Everything changes when she and the daughter of the Doctor Doofhenshmirtz, Vanessa, are abducted by a mysterious alien spacecraft that transports them to a distant galaxy, forcing Phineas, Ferb and their friends to embark on an interplanetary journey to save Candace and give her the most important gift of all.

Route change

The direction of Phineas and Ferb: The Film – Candace against the Universe is entrusted al sodale Bob Bowen, but the second film in the Disney animated franchise is in all respects the child of creative inspiration and of Povenmire and Marsh’s intelligent and punctual vision. Not only does it have all the stylistic specificities that made the series iconic but it evolves all in a surprising ability to adapt to precise narrative criteria, which go beyond the mere repetition of events and more than any other episode of the show or the first film. they really bring forward the themes and concepts behind the product.

The musical element remains very strong and central, with some catchy songs, enthralling, obviously diegetic to the construct of the story and very funny (A Beautiful Day, the initial one, has some significant mood changes). The plot plays a lot with the most popular sci-fi movies, without mentioning them directly but imitating some of their formal typicalities (for example the use of music) and building on it pleasant parodic moments. In general, the story is deeply original and a child of our times, even if entirely re-adapted to look at the sci-fi genre and the target audience, which makes this second film by Phineas and Ferb extremely enjoyable, with a still high decipherability, open to more than one vision, light and equally full of humor, shrewd, in some passages even brilliant.

The intelligence of the two titular brothers and their little friends, their confidence and full confidence in their respective abilities to adapt to the mission give a even stronger message to younger viewers, who could find in Phineas and Ferb so much strength to believe in their dreams and in themselves, to follow their path in this great world of adults. The latter in the series are embodied especially from the “boomer” Doofhenshmirtz, here distant from his eternal fight against Perry the Platypus and open to a disastrous experience of babysitting space, convinced that it is enough to be an adult to know things, in a kind of distorted mansplaining played especially with the refined insight of the young woman Isabella.

In the intentions of the creators / writers (who also have a nice cameo) and the director, Candace against the Universe still wants to settle the age-old family rivalry between brothers who has always been one of the main cores of the production, substantially reversing the course of Candace’s character and opening up to her total psychoanalysis. On the other side of the Universe she is considered special, and this is enough for her, the recognition she has always wanted, to feel safe, confident. of the goodness of the inhabitants of Feebla-Oot, of her friend Super Super Big Doctor. The sense of this narrative move is to put at the center of a constructive and edifying criticism the desire to feel important – or special, in fact – for the Universe, therefore for the generality of people, to feel loved by others in some way.

The truth is, there isn’t nothing more substantial than being important to the people we love, reason that pushes the protagonist to fight the Universe and change her perspective, freeing herself from a great burden.

And behind it involuntarily hides a nice parallelism with the daily media life of the MeToo and movements for gender equality and against all abuse, because Candace has always been the girl who tells the truth but is never believed and that has everyone against it, judged unreliable because without evidence. What better time to ignore the thoughts of others and fight for herself, close to loved ones, joining forces with those who paradoxically have always believed the source of all her problems? It is interesting because, in its accidental punctuality, the speech accompanies and overturns any superficial certainty, arriving with extreme coherence at the rational fulcrum of the matter while closing the story in a spectacular way, putting all the necessary dots on the “i”.