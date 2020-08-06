Entertainment

Phineas and Ferb The Film: Candace Against The Universe: trailer, release and cast of the Disney + film

August 5, 2020
Lisa Durant
The reckless Phineas and Ferb are about to return with a new exciting adventure, in which they will risk everything to save the most ruthless of opponents: the older sister Candance! Let's find out all the details of the hilarious Phineas and Ferb The Film: Candace Against the Universe.

The animated film will arrive next August 28 on Disney + and will see in the director's chair Bob Bowen (The Griffins), while the cast will be formed by the historical voice actors of the animated series: Ashley Tisdale (Candace Flynn); Vincent Martella (Phineas Flynn); Caroline Rhea (the mother Linda); Dee Bradley Baker (Perry the Platypus); Alyson Stoner (Isabella); Maulik Pancholy (Baljeet); Bobby Gaylor (Buford); Olivia Olson (Vanessa Doofenshmirtz); Tyler Mann (Carl); Povenmire (Dr. Heinz Doofenshmirtz) e Marsh (the major Monogram).

The new entry of the cast is instead David Errigo Jr., who will voice Ferb Fletcher, a canonically silent character: that this addition anticipates a truly unique adventure?

In Phineas and Ferb The Film: Candace against the Universe we will witness the journey through the galaxy of the two protagonist half brothers determined to save Candace, who after being kidnapped by aliens finds the perfect world in a distant planet, free of annoying siblings: will it really be so? And what will Agent Perry's role be in this story? We will find out in a few weeks and, while waiting, we will leave you at the preview of the film in the player above and the sci-fi poster at the bottom.

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

