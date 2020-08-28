Phineas and Ferb: our interview with creators Dan Povenmire and Jeff Marsh

Share it:

Among the younger millennials and an important part of Generation Z, Phineas and Ferb represent a great childhood companion in a way not unlike the various Leo the Cowardly Dog, Cow and Chicken or other titles Cartoon Network which instead accompanied the afternoons of the older children of Generation Y. A simple yet effective concept, the one at the base of the series Disney Channel, which through a repetitive mechanism always created new and different adventures, fun and full of humor even for adults – as often happens with these productions.

All thanks to the talent and irony of Dan Povenmire and Jeff Marsh, creators of the franchise, whom we had the pleasure of interviewing on the occasion of the release on Disney + of the second animated feature of the series, the successful Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe. We talked about some themes dear to the project, the love of the fans, their new commitments and a possible return of the two brilliant brothers in one or more seasons via streaming. Here is the interview in full.

E: Let’s start immediately with something more personal. Those who are now 30 years old and have been following the television scene for some time, as a teenager have almost certainly enjoyed the various seasons of Phineas and Ferb, the intelligence behind the concept for children, all the citations to pop culture, the lightness of the contents and tones, teachings and obviously also the many different morals. And in Candace against the Universe there is another moral one that struck us a lot: it is not important to be loved by everyone but it is essential to be special for the people we love. Since fans are your universe, thinking in general, is it still important for you to be special to your fans? You know, try to always give them the product they want, even accepting compromises and maybe guiding them in some way thanks to your work?

AND POVENMIRE: “Absolutely, sure. To some extent we always write with our fandome in mind. When we struggle to have certain things on our show we just say we know perfectly well what our audience wants, that the audience will respond warmly to this or that line, scene, quote. Because we want to keep the film just like the series true to what it has always been, and it is also the production element that made it so loved by the viewers.“.

JEFF MARSH: “What we try to do is develop and package something that is always accessible for anyone who has never seen the series. So yes, we work with fandome in mind but we also try to open up to the new audience. Let’s say that this has always been our way“.

E: Directing Candace vs. the Universe is your companion Bob Bowen, who has done a great job staying true to the characteristics of the show. But why after five years from the end of the fourth and final season of Phineas and Ferb did you choose to write but not direct this second and highly anticipated film for Disney +?

JEFF MARSH: “To make him do something good [ride]“

AND POVENMIRE: “[ride alla battuta del collega] Back then, when we started developing the film we were still finishing Milo Murphy’s Law, so unfortunately we didn’t have the material time to devote to directing Candace Against the Universe initially. During the second half of filming I was directing almost every day with Bob, and anyway I have to admit that some of the best problem solving in history came from him. He actively participated in the various rewrites and did a really good job and he’s also a damn funny guy. “.

JEFF MARSH: “Yes, I agree, and we also wanted to give Phineas and Ferb a new air, a new voice, after all these years. It’s really nice to support and follow the work of someone so completely immersed in everything we have done in the past, for 30 years now. It was an added value, no doubt. Make sure you let him know that we have spoken well of him. “.

E: If we get the chance we won’t miss it. Anyway, in the show it’s still the Universe versus Candace but now it’s the exact opposite. We perceived this choice as a brilliant reflection on our days, where movements against abuse or violence and women’s empowerment are critical and important issues in Western societies. Indeed, the role of Candace seems to be that of a girl who always tells the truth but who is never believed, to remember the many women who are not heard. Do you also see this sort of parallelism with current reality? Or is it just an exaggerated fantasy of ours?

AND POVENMIRE: “Well, what about: I hadn’t thought about it at all until you pointed it out to me now. I just think yeah, wow, we even managed to say something so relevant. It wasn’t intentional on our part at all, but yes, I see this correlation. But we are really happy with this accidental luck “.

JEFF MARSH: “I wish I could say that certain messages on our show are intentional and deliberate, but you’d be really surprised how often they aren’t. That said, let’s accept the parallelism and take credit for it [ride]”.

E: It is truly remarkable this great self-confidence that the little protagonists of the series and the film have, starting with Phineas and Ferb. Do you believe this confidence can inspire your younger audience to believe in their abilities and themselves, to follow their dreams or life’s paths in this big and complicated world of adults?

AND POVENMIRE: “I sincerely hope so. This is what we have always tried to do with Phineas and Ferb, to encourage children to use their creativity mixed with a healthy naivety typical of their age. The most beautiful and meaningful comments we have read via social media are those where someone says ‘Phineas and Ferb made me want to create things’, and now see that little boy who has become an engineer. Or someone who is now an artist, a scientist and so on. ” JEFF MARSH: “Let’s say we just try to instill a modicum of confidence to believe we can do it “.

E: Finally, is there any possibility of a new Phineas and Ferb series? You know, quoting Dan Harmon’s Community, the right length for a show is “six seasons and one movie”. You have developed 4 seasons and 2 films, so is there any opening or chance to see at least one new and maybe even last season?

AND POVENMIRE: “You know, that’s true. We did 4 seasons but they were actually extremely long, almost two years each. So let’s say we have already done 7 seasons of Phineas and Ferb. However, we would never say no if they offered us to do other ones and actually Disney asked us and we had this idea for the film and we immediately accepted “.

JEFF MARSH: “Yes, we couldn’t do without it and here we are “.