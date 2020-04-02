Phil Spencer will continue to work to make cross play a standard

Share it:

If we look back, it is likely that some battle has been won regarding the issue of cross-platform gaming. However, the head of XboxPhil Spencer is clear that we are far from having won the war. And he has also ensured that his company is willing to work until they achieve that cross play is a completely standardized norm.

In an interview for IGN UK, Spencer assured that although these measures are now being adopted more frequently, Microsoft will continue to press for these practices in the way they have been doing in recent times (remember that pressure was one of the reasons for which Sony has finally been somewhat more flexible). And also, it confirms that they will not rest until it is something that comes by default in games.

This is what he has said about it: "You should be able to play with the people you want to play with. And if we can support that, and we can be advocates of that, great. Tim Sweeney has been working hard on this. We think cross play, cross progression, cross buy These are things that people should be able to expect this year with the digital currencies and the economies that exist, but yes, I feel very good because that cross place is growing in popularity, but I still don't see it everywhere, so I don't know. has won the battle. ".

All this is in relation to the policy that Microsoft wants to apply also with Xbox Series X. In fact, they are devising a system (Smart Delivery) so that everything you buy on Xbox One works also on the next-generation console.

Therefore, it has been confirmed that many Xbox One games that we already have in our library will be updated for free to their version for Xbox Series X. And not only first party games, but also from other companies. Without going any further, Cyberpunk 2077 will be one of those titles.