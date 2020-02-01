Phil Spencer shows Destiny 2 on Project xCloud with Razer Kishi

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The head of the division Microsoft Xbox, Phil Spencer, came back to talk about Project xCloud, showing it in action. Spencer posted a photo of Destiny 2, played on smartphones using the new Razer Kishi controller, a peripheral inspired by Nintendo Switch's Joy-Con.

In the funny post shared on Twitter, the boss of Xbox shows amused the game, joking that playing Destiny 2 on Project xCloud has definitely decreased its productivity:

"Thanks to Min Liang Tan and the Razer team for giving me early access to the Razer Kishi. A fantastic way to play with Project xCloud. It practically destroyed the productivity I could have had in today's meetings. Sorry Kareem Choudhry", wrote on Twitter Phil Spencer, addressing precisely also to Kareem Choudhry, CVP of Project xCloud.

Destiny 2 is one of the 15 new games included in the Project xCloud preview. which is currently in the process of testing for users in the United States and South Korea. Looking forward to finally getting our hands on the Microsoft, take a look at our Project xCloud preview. The new jewel of the colossus of Redmond will really be the answer to Google Stadia?