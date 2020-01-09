Phil Spencer shows an image of the Xbox Series X processor

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Phil Spencer he has surprised through the social network Twitter with an update of his profile picture; an image that corresponds to the CPU of your next console, Xbox Series X, with which Microsoft will start the new generation of consoles from Christmas of 2020.

As you can see in the image shared by the manager, the machine's processor will be inscribed "Project Scarlett”, The code name with which the machine was known until now, as well as an indicative confirming that it will be compatible with resolutions 8K. The image is, for now, very low resolution.

A user has asked Phil Spencer about the publication of this image, but his response has been limited to saying that he will keep that image until the launch of Xbox Series X and that it is like his “lucky coin”, since it is what same as he did with Project Scorpio; what we ended up knowing as Xbox One X back in the middle of 2017. “I have been getting a lot of questions today; I'm really happy to work at Redmond today. ”

What else we know about Xbox Series X, the first console of the Xbox generation

As revealed by Microsoft itself in The Game Awards this past December, with Phil Spencer in the lead, Xbox Series X is the name of the first confirmed model of the next generation of consoles of the company, whose real name is simply Xbox. In this way, the American firm expects to offer a range of consoles, not just a single machine; although we only know one of them at the moment.

It is a very powerful machine, capable of being compatible with up to 8K resolutions and up to 120 FPS. The priority, not in vain, is that 4K 60FPS Become a standard. Xbox Series X will be totally backward compatible both with previous video games of the brand and with peripherals, controls included. Its goal is to be "the most silent and efficient console" thanks to its CPU, which is a processor AMD Zen 2 with architecture RDNA four times more powerful than Xbox One X. It will be compatible with Ray tracing and will have technology VRS, a variable speed shading technique patented by Microsoft. Your storage memory will be NVMe SSD ultrafast to eliminate "practically the loading times".

For now, we know that Xbox Series X It will feature the Halo: Infinite launch video game; another, still undated, will be Senua’s 2: Hellblade Saga.

Source | Twitter; Phil Spencer