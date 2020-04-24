Phil Spencer says they will soon show Xbox Series X games

Share it:

You may be waiting to know exactly what titles we will have during the first few bars of Xbox Series X, the new generation of consoles at Microsoft, will end really soon if we listen to recent statements by Phil Spencer, the head of the Xbox division.

The executive answered a Twitter user who wondered when we will have news about the company's plans for the launch of a new platform that would reach stores in Christmas 2020.

Reviewed plans yesterday for continued sharing through launch. Team is doing great work and adapting. I've never been more excited about Xbox plans. We've heard you, you want transparency / authenticity. We plan to keep showing that way, next step is not too much of a wait (games) – Phil Spencer (@ XboxP3) April 23, 2020

"We reviewed our plans yesterday to continue reporting until launch. The team is doing a great job and adapting. I've never been more excited about Xbox plans. We have heard you, you want transparency and authenticity. We plan to keep showing things that way, the next step won't require long waiting (games)"

We were recently able to read new rumors pointing to an Xbox presentation in May where the Xbox Series S and some of the games intended to accompany the launch of the generation would be shown. These statements could reinforce these rumors, since Spencer points out that it will not be long to see the games.

The cutting edge of the Xbox Series X so far is Halo Infinite, an intergenerational video game that promises to be the first to demonstrate the virtues of Microsoft's powerful machine from the day of its launch. Other projects developed by Xbox Game Studios and other teams we hope will be announced in the coming weeks.