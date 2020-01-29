Share it:

In a new interview by Phil Spencer the eternal debate has been discussed when talking about the technical section of video games and the machines that execute them. Specifically, the manager of the Xbox brand has stated that the fluidity of a good frame rate per second is ahead of the resolution in the company's priorities for the new Xbox Series X.

"The sensations when playing is something we want to focus on much more, without just throwing more pixels to the screen", he commented in an interview with Stevivor, recalling similar statements made in 2014.

When the first Destiny was ready to reach the market, Spencer's statements appeared on Techradar, where he said "The framerate is sasaplandificantly more important for the gameplay than the resolution and the combination of both offers the necessary artistic style and freedom".

In the current generation of consoles it has not been possible to make the 1080p / 60fps combination standard that has been running on PC for many years without any problem. Hopefully, in the next generation this is the norm and can be evolved in other fields such as narrative, artificial intelligence desasapland or many other little explored aspects without having to worry about whether the latest release is comfortable to look at hands or not

Where we do know that it is going to evolve considerably is in the loading times. In this section we are going to see a considerable evolution thanks to new storage technologies that will grant higher reading and writing speeds. Both Sony and Microsoft have wanted to make it clear that this is one of the main bets of their new machines and thanks to this we will enjoy a much more comfortable gaming experience with loading screens that in many cases should be practically non-existent.