Phil Spencer says that this E3 2020 will be important for Xbox

January 14, 2020
Lisa Durant
1 Min Read
In the last hours we have experienced an almost exact recreation of what happened in 2019 with the withdrawal of Sony in E3 2019 and the subsequent confirmation of Xbox team support.

Shortly after knowing that the Japanese will not attend the E3 2020 We have seen the good of Phil Spencer confirm that they will be present and that, in addition, they will have a very important presentation prepared on this occasion.

"Our team is working hard for E3 and we are looking forward to sharing what we have ahead of us. Our way of making art has been constantly driven by the combination of creativity and technical progress. The year 2020 is a milestone in that trip for the Xbox team".

This year the company no longer has a secret machine to talk about. Instead they already have an Xbox Series X presented in partnership a few weeks ago and ready to unleash its full potential in public. We hope to see something of Halo Infinite on the move taking advantage of the flagship of the new console during its first months of life.

