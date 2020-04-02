Phil Spencer remarks that there is nothing stopping them from launching Xbox Series X this year

Share it:

Despite the problems that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused in the production of electronic materials and in development studies, both Microsoft and Sony are sure that they will be able to have Xbox Series X and PS5 in the market for this Christmas.

Phil Spencer told IGN in a recent interview that they do not have an emergency plan in case the launch does not arrive on schedule as scheduled because there is currently nothing to indicate that they will not arrive. "We haven't started with any kind of plan b, as you asked"

"There is nothing right now that says that we are not going to meet the dates that we had planned. But this is something in real time and I am going to put the safety and health of the teams ahead. I don't want something accelerated if it's not ready"

"What I am going to bring to the fore is the health and safety of the equipment. There is no decision to be made, or frankly, no one at Microsoft is going to ask for something that compromises equipment safety and health in exchange for short-term financial or product benefits. Teams are the most important"

Although the manager refused to theorize about the possible scenarios they may face with this launch, he did want to remember the lessons learned in the Xbox One launch and the damage that the console launch caused them months apart in different territories. "Every time I go to Japan I remember we were nine months late there with Xbox One"

At the moment Spencer is quite clear that there will be no problems with manufacturing and with no items necessary for Xbox Series X to hit stores this year. It even ensures that Halo Infinite will be ready on time.