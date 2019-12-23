Phil Spencer on Project xCloud: streaming cannot replace the traditional experience

Share it:

2019 saw the expansion of the cloud gaming with the arrival of PlayStation Now in new markets, including Italy, and the debut of Google Stadia. Microsoft is following suit, and is preparing to publicly launch its Project xCloud, currently in the testing phase.

Despite the great advances made by technology, there is still a long way to go to match the traditional experience. Phil Spencer, the Xbox boss, is also of this opinion, who in a recent interview with Game Informer spoke about the real objectives of streaming technology applied in the gaming field: "The best place to play is locally, without compromise. Streaming is a convenience technology. It's a technology to choose from when you're away from the console but still want to play. ". Similar words also spent in another interview with GameSpot, in which he said that xCloud was not born to replace Xbox.

Kareem Choudhry, vice president of the xCloud project, also admitted current technologies I am still unable to eliminate latency. For this reason, Microsoft is focusing on "consistency", to keep latency stable for the duration of the game session, with no up or down peaks: "We realized that the consistency of latency is actually much more important than the absence of latency. We are working hard to make it as consistent as possible. The players have learned to adjust the timing, and now in the Project public preview xCloud are able to play Killer Instinct, Tekken 7 and other extremely sensitive games to latency. "