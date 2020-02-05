Phil Spencer believes that Xbox competitors are Amazon and Google

Share it:

Things could have changed, according to Phil Spencer. Although the normal and logical thing might be to think that the competition of Xbox is Sony, the manager is convinced that it is not so. In fact, according to Spencer, that position is now occupied by Google and Amazon. Some statements that only reaffirm the policy of Microsoft: sell more subscriptions even if you sell less consoles.

This is what he said about it in his interview for the Protocol media (we via Gamingbolt): "When we talk about Nintendo and Sony, we respect them very much, but we see Amazon and Google as the main competitors in the future. That is not disrespecting Nintendo and Sony, but traditional game companies are somewhat out of place. I guess they could try to recreate Azure, but we have invested tens of billions of dollars in the cloud over the years. ".

In addition, Spencer also believes that it is useless to think of Sony and Nintendo as competitors in the cloud issue, when Google and Amazon look for much larger figures: "I don't want to be in a fight over format wars while Amazon and Google are focusing on how to bring the games to 7 billion people worldwide. Ultimately, that is the goal.".

It is precisely in these statements that Microsoft's idea resides that its games can be enjoyed on all possible systems, before they are pigeonholed to a specific platform.

In some ways, it is precisely the creation of that ecosystem (which does not restrict) that can allow Microsoft to reach a much wider audience. And services such as Xbox Game Pass and xCloud will be key. Although we will have to see how Google and Amazon move in that direction. The latter also wants to jump to streaming soon, by the way.

