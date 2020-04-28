Phil Spencer believes that the new generational leap will be similar to the move from 2D to 3D

Share it:

The arrival of the new generation of consoles will not only bring more spectacular and larger video games, it seems that we are also going to experience new ways of playing and new sensations that Phil Spencer, Xbox manager, compares with what the leap of the 2D to three dimensions.

"From my point of view, the sensations with the games in the next generation will change as dramatically as anything we have seen from the transition from 2D to 3D thanks to the improvement of the CPU, DLI, memory width and SSD."Spencer said answering a question about what Xbox Series X it can offer.

He also assured that the ray tracing technology is going to be fantastic on consoles, because in this new generation we hope that this advance in lighting that Nvidia has promoted with the RTX family and that desktop consoles will soon begin to use.

RT on console will be great. I'm very focused on the work we are doing around Dynamic Latency Input (DLI). In my view the feel of games this upcoming generation will change as dramatically as any since 2D to 3D given CPU upgrade, DLI, memory bandwidth and SSD. – Phil Spencer (@ XboxP3) April 27, 2020

With a bit of luck throughout the month of May, the rumored presentation in which the first Xbox Series X games will be shown will be confirmed with some good demonstration of the capabilities of this system of which we already know enough things but whose games have not yet we have been able to know properly.

We know that very powerful titles like Hellblade 2 or Halo Infinite will get a lot of performance out of the console, but it remains to be seen exactly what it's like to play in this curious system that will hit stores in Christmas.