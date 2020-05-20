Entertainment

Phil Lord and Chris Miller prepare a movie in space with Ryan Gosling

May 20, 2020
Lisa Durant
Phil Lord and Chris Miller, directors of The Lego Movie, Infiltrated in class and Infiltrated in the university, as well as producers of Spider-Man: A New Universe, are going to produce together a new movie based on the following Andy Weir novel, the author of the novel The Martin that was transferred to theaters. The protagonist of this new project will be Ryan Gosling.

Based on an upcoming novel.

Lord and Miller were fired from Solo: A Star Wars Story mid-production due to creative differences. According to rumors Lord and Miller wanted a more improvised style when it came to filming, but that was not what Lucasfilm, Kathleen Kennedy, and the screenwriter Lawrence Kasdan who usually stick to the script were looking for, so they were removed from the project and replaced by Ron Howard.

The 2015 adaptation of Mars (The Martian) was directed by Ridley Scott with Matt Damon as the protagonist and received numerous critical and public praise. He garnered seven Oscar nominations, including Best Picture and Best Leading Actor.

Weir’s new novel is Project Hail Mary, which will tell the story of an astronaut who has the mission of saving our planet alone. It seems that the style seen in The Martian will be present again here.

