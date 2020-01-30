Phantasy Star Online 2: the western version will be completely dubbed in English

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The western version of Phantasy Star Online 2 will be completely dubbed in English. The developers themselves reported it through the official Twitter account. At any time it will still be possible to switch to the original in Japanese.

Phantasy Star Online 2, one of the most popular MMOs in the Rising Sun, is preparing to debut on North American territory, and in particular in the United States, with a full dubbing in English. As stated by the developers, however, it will be possible to switch to the original language at any time of the game. The closed beta expected right now only on Xbox Onewill therefore have a double dubbing. The development team had recently published a survey through which some interesting data emerged: about 47.6% of players prefer dubbed audio, while 52.4% opt for the original language accompanied by the most classic subtitles. PSO2 will allow you to take advantage of both options.

No news regarding a possible European version by Phantasy Star Online 2. The arrival of the new consoles could rekindle some hope. In the meantime, as always, we will keep you updated.