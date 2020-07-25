Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis will be a standalone game, SEGA confirmation arrives

Share it:

After the presentation of Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis yesterday, SEGA returned to talk about the title by providing new details and definitively clarifying that it is a completely new and standalone game.

The new information arrived thanks to a trailer published on YouTube that outlines the profile of Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis. SEGA describes the new chapter as the "next generation of PSO2", explaining however that the old and new online experience will coexist and players will be able to explore their respective worlds with the same character.

New Genesis takes place about 1000 years after the Oracle of the original PSO2 battle and features a visually striking "open battlefield" that the publisher calls "a new world that changes with the passage of time and seasons." All thanks to an update of the graphics engine that will also be published for PSO2.

Finally, the video shows some features of the gameplay of Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis including the skills Photon Dash and Photon Glide, as well as the tool for creating characters. Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis will be released in 2021 for PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X for North America and on PlayStation 4 and via cloud for PC and Switch in Japan. Still no information for the possible European debut.