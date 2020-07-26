Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis will also be released on PS4 and Switch

Share it:

During the Xbox Games Showcase event SEGA announced Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis, however, the game will not be released only on the PC and console of the Xbox family but also on other platforms.

Specifically, the publisher announces that Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis will be available in 2021 on PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X in North America and on PlayStation 4 and via Cloud (PC and Nintendo Switch) in Japan, no timing was instead provided regarding the debut in Europe, which could however take place over the next year.

This is the official presentation synopsis released by Microsoft: "Phantasy Star Online 2 is famous for the high personalization of the characters and for its fighting dynamics. The latest news for the Phantasy Star Online 2 universe, called New Genesis, was announced today."

New Genesis was born as a complete redesign of Phantasy Star Online 2 to celebrate the twentieth anniversary of Phantasy Star Online, with the first episode released in 2000 on SEGA Dreamcast. The publisher has released a trailer for the game, we look forward to learning more about the contents and news of New Genesis, a real renaissance for one of the most popular and popular online role-playing games in Japan.