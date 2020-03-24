General News

 Phantasm could appear in the third season of Titans

March 24, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:


Phantasm image in the New Titans comics

The third season of "Titans" He continues to broaden his sights with another possible addition to the DC universe of comics, or at least a new casting call for the series suggests so. The Illuminerdi portal echoes a casting call that seems to point to the possible appearance of the character Phantasm in the DC Universe series.

According to The Illuminerdi, a casting for the Titans is looking for a Southeast Asian actor 18 years or older to play a 16-17 year old named Daniel. His laid-back personality is balanced by a genius intellect and his innate detective skills. He has a perception for detail far beyond his years, and despite his harsh upbringing, he is motivated by the opportunity to do good in the world. Based on this, it is thought that it could be Danny Chase.

Created by Marv Wolfman in 1991, Phantasm was first introduced in the comic "New Teen Titans # 73". Danny Chase was a brief member of New Teen Titans, serving as a companion to Beast Boy / Beast Boy. Raised by international spies, Phantasm he was skilled in espionage, infiltration, and intelligence acquisition. He was also a metahuman gifted with powerful telekinetic abilities and an almost photographic memory. In a battle with the Wildebeest, her powers were linked to those of Raven and her mother Arella. Chase and Arella died, but their essences united to form an even more powerful Phantasm.

READ:   This Sunday there could be no new episodes of Batwoman and Supergirl

The paper is described as a recurring role for with an option to return for 7 or 13 episodes in subsequent seasons.

Via information | The Illuminerdi

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.