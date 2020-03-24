 Phantasm could appear in the third season of Titans

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The third season of "Titans" He continues to broaden his sights with another possible addition to the DC universe of comics, or at least a new casting call for the series suggests so. The Illuminerdi portal echoes a casting call that seems to point to the possible appearance of the character Phantasm in the DC Universe series.

According to The Illuminerdi, a casting for the Titans is looking for a Southeast Asian actor 18 years or older to play a 16-17 year old named Daniel. His laid-back personality is balanced by a genius intellect and his innate detective skills. He has a perception for detail far beyond his years, and despite his harsh upbringing, he is motivated by the opportunity to do good in the world. Based on this, it is thought that it could be Danny Chase.

Created by Marv Wolfman in 1991, Phantasm was first introduced in the comic "New Teen Titans # 73". Danny Chase was a brief member of New Teen Titans, serving as a companion to Beast Boy / Beast Boy. Raised by international spies, Phantasm he was skilled in espionage, infiltration, and intelligence acquisition. He was also a metahuman gifted with powerful telekinetic abilities and an almost photographic memory. In a battle with the Wildebeest, her powers were linked to those of Raven and her mother Arella. Chase and Arella died, but their essences united to form an even more powerful Phantasm.

The paper is described as a recurring role for with an option to return for 7 or 13 episodes in subsequent seasons.

Via information | The Illuminerdi