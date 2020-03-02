 Peyton Reed would direct two episodes of the second season of The Mandalorian

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The staff of directors for the second season of ““The Mandalorian” continues to expand, and although it seems that finally we will not have James Mangold, yes that we could add director Peyton Reed, the last name that sounds for the director's chair. Reed, known these years for directing the two Ant-Man films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, seems to will be responsible for directing two episodes of the Star Wars series.

The insider Charles Murphy reveals this information, although he continues to deal with the rumor information. Along with this he adds that the director Taika Waititi would also return for the second season as director, after dealing with the epic final episode of the first season. He was also in charge of putting voice in original version to the droid IG-11.

Although the participation of Robert Rodriguez seems for the moment ruled out after the recent statements of James Mangold, the second season still has interesting names to direct episodes, such as Jon Favreau, creator of the series; Rick Famuyiwa, who directed episodes 2 and 6 of the first season; Carl Weathers, who plays Greef Karga in the series; Y Dave Filoni, great creative mind also of the series and who directed episodes 1 and 5.

Via information | Murhpy’s Multiverse