Petra episode 2 Review: the new investigation by Paola Cortellesi

Our review of Petra led us to discover the new original Sky production in collaboration with Cattleya and Bartelby, based on the mystery novels by writer Alicia Giménez-Bartlett, starring a Paola Cortellesi in splendid shape. The show consists of four episodes lasting about ninety minutes, thus approaching a format that unites it to works such as Montalbano, and translates the setting and characters from Giménez-Bartlett’s Barcelona to a suggestive and intriguing Genoa.

In the first episode, “Rites of death“, we met Inspector Petra Delicato, a former lawyer, with two marriages behind her, struggling with her first real case, that of a serial rapist which marks its victims indelibly. In these circumstances we also met his deputy, Antonio Monte (Andrea Pennacchi), a widower with a good heart, whose character constantly clashes with the coldness of his superior.

Monday 21 September the second episode of the series, based on the novel, is broadcast on Sky Cinema Uno, Sky Atlantic and streamed on NOWTV “Dog day“. Let’s find out together what to expect from the new adventures of Inspector Delicato.

A four-way investigation

Genoa. The lifeless body of an unidentified man is found and it will be up to Petra and Antonio to unravel the case. This will lead them in the murky world of the illegal dog trade. To assist in the investigation there will be a handsome veterinarian, a mysterious trainer and the unlikely Fright, the puppy that belonged to the victim, who will accompany Petra in the investigation.

In this second episode we will see a small evolution in introspection relating to the characters of Petra and Antonio, as well as their relationship will evolve. Small steps that will add important pieces to the narrative design and will be fundamental for the resolution of the episode case. In particular the sentimental conception will be central of the protagonist, who will bring to the surface new joys and old ghosts. Deputy Inspector Monte will also have to deal with a renewed feeling that will provide him with the elements for a lucid analysis of the past and of the very concept of love.

A hidden world

“Dog day“will dig into a hidden reality, but not too much, such as that of the illegal trade in animals by criminal associations and betting on dog fights. Inspector Delicato will therefore have to to deal with a reality that is more current than ever and with its branches, between false trails and fortuitous intuitions, the nose for good Fright will also play a leading role. For the rest we will find ourselves again immersed in the inner world of Petra, in which life is caught in its becoming and happiness is that of a smile in front of a glass with the good Antonio. Petra unhinges conventions, where her deputy adopts logic and follows the system. Thus, like a bamboo cane in the wind, the protagonist bends, but does not break, because she knows how to be tough and sensitive at the same time. A situation of individualism that urges a consistent evolution, now that the halfway point of the season has been completed.

In the name of linearity

At the writing level, the speech already made in the review is reiterated, which sees the weak link in the general design of the narrative, with uncovered plot points and an all too linear pace, in which the twists and turns are nothing but a detour that can be easily circumvented by the most savvy spectator. This unfortunately undermines an intriguing premise in itself. Always on the terrain of predictability, the game of feelings is being played which, although it proves to be preparatory to the resolution of the case, would also have needed in this sense a deeper development of dynamics.

The staging rediscovers the pleasant isometric geometries designed by the photography of Arnaldo Catinari, which accompany the casual direction of Maria Sole Tognazzi. In this episode we have more opportunity to admire some unpublished views of Genoa and its surroundings, with a well-studied selection of industrial interiors, albeit an overly touristy characterization of the city prevails.

The interpretations of Paola Cortellesi and Andrea Pennacchi are maintained as usual on excellent levels, while in general we always find some too much naivety in the secondary cast. Now we just have to find out what Petra will put in her box at the end of this second episode.