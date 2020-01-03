Peter Strickland and his fascinating world of horror

Share it:

It is one of the most interesting and personal filmmakers of the last decade since his fought debut, 'Katalin Varga'. That little movie began to open to the director the doors some of the most important festivals in the world.

Unfortunately, the public has not yet managed to connect with his cinema, which does not even find an ideal distribution even in his country. But we are talking about Peter Strickland, a director who, perhaps, is not destined to connect with him.

Trash between friends

Born in Reading, a Greek mother and a British father, Strickand began to visit New York regularly at age twenty, thanks to the hospitality of a family of Greek acquaintances. There he comes into contact with the new and old guard of the most transgressive, experimental and artistic scene film, and makes his first work, the short film ‘Bubblegum’, with the icons of the scene Holly Woodlawn, which debuted in the 'Trash' of Paul Morrissey, and Nick Zedd, responsible for the suggestive 'They Eat Scum'.

Eight years later came his next short, just three minutes, ‘A Metaphysical Education’, and a couple of years later he would begin the production of his debut opera, which he took forward thanks to a family heritage, rolling in two and a half weeks, in Romania, 'Katalin Varga', which you can see here.

Designed for the showcasing of its main star, the then debutant Hilda Péter, 'Katalin Varga' is an austere exercise of pure cinema, without compromise, direct. A story of raw revenge, filmed in 16mm and made through the effort of just eleven people.

The film was shot in Romania in the summer of 2006 for just 25,000 pounds and with a small team of eleven people (including transportation and catering). Strickland paid everyone out of his pocket except the foctor, András Szöke, who agreed to work for free.

All the technical and artistic team lived in an empty house in a small town in the Carpathian mountains. After filming, Strickland ran out of money during the editing process. He approached many producers in the United Kingdom, but the reaction was always negative: a sordid film by an unknown director, which was not even spoken in English, discouraged all investors in the country.

Only two Romanian producers, Oana Giurgiu and Tudor Giurgiu, paid attention and joined as co-producers, providing the necessary funds to make a proper sound mix and processed the negative of Super-16 to 35 mm, with which it landed at the 59th edition of the Berlin International Film Festival in 2009 and winning the 'Exceptional Artistic Contribution' award for the design Sound. Without Romanian producers, the film would never have seen the light.

Horror in the sound studio

Three years later it would arrive the real touch of attention For fans of the fantastic. His second film, "the first" for many of his followers then, responded to the title of 'Berberian Sound Studio'. With her he won several important awards, both nationally and internationally, including the British Independent Film Award for best director or several awards in Locarno, Sitges or Fantasporto.

Much more grateful than its predecessor, with a bill in favor of the giallo atmosphere that bathes the ensemble, and driven by the powerful music of Broadcast, 'Berberian Sound Studio' supposes a milestone in the fantastic of the decade that we are about to leave behind … because we are not really facing a gender film. Or if? The story of the sound engineer desperate for sensory suggestion within a film about sensory suggestion through the postproduction of a horror film is, at least, original.

We could say that ‘Berberian Sound Studio’ does not have much argument. It could well be said that the film does not need it either. Strickland builds a devilish suspenseful exercise through … nothing! Rather, the author plays with the suspense of everyday life. Gilderoy worries that he will never be paid (which means he can never afford to leave), and he observes how the people who lead the study argue loudly in a language that does not speak, on issues that have clearly been encountering some weather.

In the absence of true terror, Strickland creates a sense of growing fear of play with the gross components of cinematography. 'Berberian Sound Studio' never shows a frame of 'The Equestrian Vortex' (beyond the incredible initial credits that you can see a little above), the film prefers to imply what Gilderoy is seeing through the sound (of course) and the descriptions in your work notes.

The most violent love

For his third feature film, you only had to wait a couple of years (and a job for Björk) until the arrival of 'The Duke of Burgundy', a powerful crazy love story with two amazing protagonists and wonderfully interpreted. Sidse Babett Knudsen and Chiara D'Anna embroider their roles as passionate lovers of physical and emotional pain with an intensity not usual in the genre. Whatever the gender.

The soundtrack of Cat's Eyes is amazing and exciting. The best thing about the movie is what it costs to believe that this century is filmed and how beautiful and pleasant Strickland has left such a story, in theory, unpleasant. Effectively, there is a lot Jess Franco here. Not just because it looks like you. Speaking to Mad Movies in the spring of 2015, the filmmaker claimed the following.

"A friend put me in touch with Andrew Starke and Pete Tombs, who run Rook Films and the Mondo Macabro DVD publisher. They planned to make a new version of Jesus Franco's film 'Lorna, the exorcist', and that interested me. However, we thought there was something different to do, and that gave me the idea of take European erotic cinema as a starting point".

"While the grindhouse has been reassessed, like the giallo and even the cannibals cinema, the erotic genre is still quite forgotten. And there are great works. Also very bad, of course. So I took some issues, such as the couple of lesbians or sadomasochism, to try to go further, building more drama than something in soft porn plan. Many of these films are basically designed for masturbation, they live in fantasy, where a dominant person is always dominant and a submissive is always submissive. What I wanted to explore is the fact that a dominant woman will not sleep with her stilettos: she will sleep in pajamas. "Said and done.

The devil wears balance

2019 was an extraordinary year for textile terror. 'Le Daim', by Quentin Dupieux, and the new Strickland movie, 'In Fabric', were two of the most neat, daring and stylish works of the cinematographic year … of the country that decided to release them. The British reminds us is still one of the most personal, daring, suggestive filmmakers and horny of current cinema. It is not on the same shore as Hélène Cattet and Bruno Forzani, but not at the end of Lars von Trier or Yorgos Lanthimos.

The English filmmaker is a blessing that is right among those names, and he bathes them in British horror of the middle of the last century with pints of cheap beer. The balance witchcraft, the spell of the sales, becomes a strange and very bizarre story of humor and horror, as always, excessive. Its setting is as extraordinary as usual, and its hypnotism grabs you from the lavish initial credits, as careful as usual and with a completely exhausted 7 '' work by Cavern of Anti-Matter. A great unisex textile horror movie and delicious

There is much of Tommy Lee Wallace's extraordinary 'Halloween III: Season of the Witch', but also a lot of mess and British phlegm. Julian Barratt and Steve Oram, old acquaintances of 'The Mighty Boosh', take over the show with their hilarious, narcotic sequences, which marry perfectly with the music of the film.

'In Fabric' is not perfect, because it resents the aborted initial plan, which made it a trident of stories, but still it is an exquisite and timeless gender gem. And Peter Strickland a genius who deserves maximum attention. There are not many filmmakers who continue to burst stalls while remaining true to themselves. And if you don't believe me, take a look at his latest project, because he returns the British to the New York dirt where he learned everything what he knows Or almost everything.