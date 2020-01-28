 Peter Sarsgaard will be the district attorney Gil Golson in The Batman

Share it:

Much has been rumored about some of the great unknowns of the film's cast "The Batman" but the official statement of Warner Bros. Pictures about the beginning of filming, something that director Matt Reeves already advanced through social networks, clarifies all doubts, among others, the role that the actor will play Peter Sarsgaard, which has been said to be Harvey Dent, aka Harvey Two Faces.

The press release of the relevant study says the official cast of the film, reconfirming what we already knew, but above all, the two doubts we had. One is the role of the actor Peter Sarsgaard, that although it will not be Dent, it does seem that plays a prosecutor in Gotham district, Gil Colson. The other doubt is Jayme Lawson, which was already said would be a political candidate and we already know that she will be the mayoress candidate Bella Real. As for the distribution of actors, everything we already knew is reconfirmed.

In this way the full cast is made up of:

Robert Pattinson as Batman

Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle

Paul Dano as Edward Nashton

Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon of the GCPD

John Turturro as Carmine Falcone

Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham District Attorney Gil Colson

Jayme Lawson as candidate for mayor Bella Reál

Andy Serkis as Alfred

Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot.

The movie will be released in cinemas on June 25, 20201.

