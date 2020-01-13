 Peter Sarsgaard says The Batman will be very emotional and Pattinson believes the R rating frees you

Share it:

These days, the movie "The Batman" She is the protagonist, especially since the eyes are on her filming in London. Each time one of the actors who are part of the Matt Reeves project participates in an interview they ask him about the film, although there is still a lot of mystery surrounding the film. The last one they asked is Peter Sarsgaard, who has a role still unknown in the movie.

Although he did not reveal the details of his role, the actor has stressed that "The Batman" is distinguished from previous films by his young cast, adding that the new adaptation has an advantage. To explain his reasoning, Sarsgaard compared the film with The Pixies, an alternative rock band known for songs like "Gigantic" Y “Dig for Fire”:

Matt (Reeves) directing this Batman (it's exciting). The cast is awesome. It seems to me different from other Batman movies, and only with the cast. There is something about her that has an advantage, she is young. For me, only my perception of her reminds me of when I was in college, and I went to see The Pixies play, and look around and feel the vibration in a Pixies concert. That's what I felt, a song like ‘I Bleed’. That it has the energy and that kind of thing, and that it is not aimed so specifically at a very young audience, or at a very old audience, but that it has that power of chaos in it …

Peter Sarsgaard expanded his comparison by explaining that The Batman has an important emotional component:

The Pixies were my favorite group of all time. I attended about 20 concerts, and that was the feeling of all of us in this. And it is very emotional. The Pixies were an incredibly emotional band, and I think this Batman is very emotional in that regard. I think it will be very powerful.

On another front, talking to Empire magazine, the leading actor Robert Pattinson He says he hopes to contribute his characteristic intensity to the character of Bruce Wayne, although some of that depends on the classification of the film.

The only thing that is more complicated is the classification. As soon as you make an R-rated movie, you free yourself to do many things. As for the character itself, I want to take it as far as possible. And I think Matt Reeves does too. You can do crazy things with that paper.

