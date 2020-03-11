 Peter Sarsgaard says Gil Colson is not a "nice guy" in The Batman

Share it:

Actor Peter Sarsgaard paid a visit the other day to the show. "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert", and with this he leaves us with new statements in which he talks about his role as Gil Colson in "The Batman". His character is a mystery because we do not have many details about him, so this little that advances us about the character is appreciated.

Basically Peter Sarsgaard reconfirms that we are facing a brand new character created for the movie, and almost as he describes it, it seems clear that he will not be exactly an ally of Batman. The actor again says that he is a district attorney, and calls him a politician, adding that "he has trouble telling the truth."

I'm a district attorney and I'm basically … I'm a politician who has trouble telling the truth.

Colbert later notes that Sarsgaard's wife, Maggie Gyllenhaal, played Rachel Dawes in "The dark knight", who was also the district attorney. The presenter comments that his children will have to choose which character from a Batman movie is his favorite, and then the actor assures that Maggie played a character with whom it is very easy to fall in love while he plays a really unkind character.

