 Peter Sarsgaard claims to know nothing about the theories that he plays Harvey Two Faces in The Batman

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The actor Peter Sarsgaard will officially interpret the district attorney of Gotham Gil colson in "The Batman", but despite the announcement, there are many fans who continue to theorize with the possibility that everything is a ruse and really the actor plays Harvey Dent, and future villain Harvey Dos Caras. Asked again in an interview, the actor has thrown balls out showing himself unaware of all this.

When asking the actor if he is aware of these theories that have been ringing he reacted by saying "Do not. I don't know any, but I'm curious [to know what they say] ”. After he was specifically told that some believe he is really going to play Harvey Dent, the actor replied hilariously: "Wow. Great. Very interesting", without giving the slightest clue about the possibility that there is some truth behind all this.

Then, Sarsgaard once again praised director Matt Reeves, commenting on how the director has handled the pressures of working at a huge box office success.