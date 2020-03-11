Entertainment

Peter Pan will not be white in the next Disney adaptation

March 11, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

The remake in real action of 'Peter Pan' that prepares Disney continues, although they are not transcending many novelties about the project, except for the rumors that Joaquin Phoenix could interpret the evil Captain Hook and Margot Robbie as Bell. There is already a free adaptation of the classic J.M. Barrie on the way, called 'Wendy', and that will give us a more realistic view of history.

But this production of Disney, which is rumored will go directly to Disney +, has already found its protagonists … and comes with controversy, since Peter Pan will be a non-Caucasian actor, different from what we are used to in the other adaptations that He has had the story. In this case, it will be the child Alexandar Molony who will be responsible for giving life to the young Peter.

Alexander Molony bending Claude

Croydon guardian

Molony has already collaborated with Disney by giving voice to the protagonist of 'Claude', a Disney series in the United Kingdom, which introduces us to Claude, a brave and enthusiastic dog that everyone wants, and his faithful companion Mr. Bobblysock.

READ:  New rumors point to a remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

Giving life to Wendy we will have Ever Anderson, daughter of Milla Jovovich, who played a young version of his mother in 'Resident Evil: the final chapter', and who will also appear in 'Black Widow' playing a young version of Scarlett Johansson.

Ever Anderson with his mother Mile Jovovich

Gisela Schober

David Lowery, who already directed the new adaptation of 'Peter and the Dragon' for Disney, will be in charge of directing this new version of Peter Pan, with a script by Toby Halbrooks with Lowery himself.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.