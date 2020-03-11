Peter Pan will not be white in the next Disney adaptation

Share it:

The remake in real action of 'Peter Pan' that prepares Disney continues, although they are not transcending many novelties about the project, except for the rumors that Joaquin Phoenix could interpret the evil Captain Hook and Margot Robbie as Bell. There is already a free adaptation of the classic J.M. Barrie on the way, called 'Wendy', and that will give us a more realistic view of history.

But this production of Disney, which is rumored will go directly to Disney +, has already found its protagonists … and comes with controversy, since Peter Pan will be a non-Caucasian actor, different from what we are used to in the other adaptations that He has had the story. In this case, it will be the child Alexandar Molony who will be responsible for giving life to the young Peter.

Molony has already collaborated with Disney by giving voice to the protagonist of 'Claude', a Disney series in the United Kingdom, which introduces us to Claude, a brave and enthusiastic dog that everyone wants, and his faithful companion Mr. Bobblysock.

Giving life to Wendy we will have Ever Anderson, daughter of Milla Jovovich, who played a young version of his mother in 'Resident Evil: the final chapter', and who will also appear in 'Black Widow' playing a young version of Scarlett Johansson.

David Lowery, who already directed the new adaptation of 'Peter and the Dragon' for Disney, will be in charge of directing this new version of Peter Pan, with a script by Toby Halbrooks with Lowery himself.