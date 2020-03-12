         'Peter Pan': Disney's live action remake has found its starring partner

Share it:

Disney It is thoroughly squeezing its catalog of animated classics with new versions in real action. It is just a few weeks before we see 'Mulan' unless the company postpones its release due to the coronavirus, but now it is the turn of 'Peter Pan', since the film has found its protagonist partner in Alexander Molony and Ever Anderson.

Molony, who previously worked on the series 'Claude' and 'The Reluctant Landlord', will be the new Peter Pan, while Anderson, daughter in real life of Jovovich mile and that already appeared in 'Resident Evil: The Final Chapter', will give life to Wendy in 'Peter Pan & Wendy'.

Behind the cameras we find David Lowery, who already worked for Disney in 2016 with 'Peter and the Dragon'. Lowery himself has taken care of writing the script with his regular collaborator Toby Halbrooks.

Nothing to go straight to Disney +

Initially there was talk of the possibility of the film being released directly on Disney +, thus following the same path as the 'Lady and the Tramp' update, but it will finally hit theaters around the world.

It is planned that the filming of 'Peter Pan & Wendy' starts this coming April in Canada, so it won't be long before we have more news about the project. For now, I'm sure I'm not the only one wanting to know who the new Captain Hook will be.

