Peter Dinklage: "I never watch what I turn", here is the actor's only exception

Everyone knows Peter Dinklage for his role as Tyrion Lannister in the Game of Thrones series, but not everyone knows that it also played a role in it Ice Age 4: Continents drifting and that that was one of the few interpretations that he had the courage to review.

When the film was released in 2012, the actor confessed that he hardly ever covered the films or TV series in which he had acted and for a specific reason: "Often I don't see what I've done or shiver when I look at myself, but for this I could sit and fully enjoy the film ".

In the fourth installation of the Dinklage franchise he played the pirate Gutt, monkey and captain of the pirate vessel that will put the sticks in the wheels of the protagonists at all costs. Continuing the interview he also said he was terrified of his first role in an animated production.

"They called my agent and asked if I could be interested in the role. I was nervous during the first two (vocal) sessions because it was a completely new genre. I felt like I was doing everything wrong. Steve (Martino) and Mike (Thurmeier), the directors, were there, and they put me at ease in every possible way, convincing me to have fun and modulate the voice in various ways. They were very patient and listened to my ideas. It was interesting to work with them and the bad guys are complicated characters, but always fun to play. You have a freedom that other characters don't give because you don't have any heroic codes to follow. Nevertheless I was only worried because I was afraid of being fired at any moment."

If you want to relive the fun adventures of Sid, Manny and Diego we remind you that tonight Ice Age 4: Continents drifting will be broadcast on Italy 1 at 21:30, you recognized the voice of Francesco Pannofino in the dubbing of Dinklage?