Peter Berg and Mark Wahlberg's new movie for Netflix works best when delivered to the casual

Mark Wahlberg he has become the fetish actor of Peter Berg. Since working together for the first time in ‘The only survivor’, Berg has not directed any film without his presence. This collaboration has given us titles such as ‘Black Tide’, ‘Patriots Day’ or ‘Mile 22’, with the peculiarity that only ‘The only survivor’ worked well at the box office, being appropriate to talk about failures in the other three cases.

Maybe that's why no Hollywood studio was as interested as Netflix in ‘Spenser: Confidential’, his fifth movie together that comes to the exclusive streaming platform this 6th of March. In it they take as reference a literary saga created by the writer Robert B. Parker, which was already taken to the small screen in the mid-80s, to once again influence the figure of the hero in A decompensated story that works best when you bet on carefreeness.

Unbalanced

‘Spenser: Confidential’ plays a mix of genres in which there is room for action, comedy, mystery, thriller and a few drops of black cinema. Such an ambitious cocktail required a well-balanced script and that's where the problems begin to come, since the film never ends up settling a satisfactory tone, giving the sensation of being thrashing to make the story evolve to the point of arrival.

Initially it seems that he is going to bet on a lighter approach by introducing us to his protagonist, a former police officer who is about to serve his sentence of several years behind bars. He soon receives the message that his presence is not well received in Boston, but he insists on doing whatever he wants, including the attempt to uncover a conspiracy behind the death of several policemen.

Those first minutes are not very memorable, but at least they invite you to expect a more casual version of other similar recent films such as ‘Jack Reacher’ supported by the charisma of its protagonist. And it is that his jailed stage soon results in him not caring to skip the rules at will if he achieves his purposes. Neither the fight is missing before being released nor the usual brawl in a bar, which stand out more for the songs chosen to sound in the background -at that point the film is constantly showing itself playful- than for anything else.

And it is that ‘Spenser: Confidential’ has some narrative foundations that rely too much on common places to hook you, so it shows a greater interest in the particular group of allies surrounding the protagonist. Without them, the film would be more monotonous, since each one brings a different layer to the character, from that kind of mentor that represents Alan Arkin, going through his complicated romance with Iliza Schlesinger and ending with the singular duo that forms with Winston duke.

Lights and shadows of ‘Spenser: Confidential’

There the film is allowed to divert attention from a somewhat mechanical mystery -a few minutes are necessary for any spectator to smell the cake-, thus giving a little more depth to the character played by Wahlberg. His scenes work particularly well with Duke in a character that in his own way looks like a giant teddy bear that can blow your head as soon as he lets go of his more relaxed attitude.

This translates into good times both in brief talks between them and when Duke comes to the rescue of Wahlberg, thus encouraging the function, something that even moves to the staging work of Berg, something conventional until then but that acquires a greater nerve. Even the assembly is cleaner and more effective when the actor who gave life to M’Baku in ‘Black Panther’ makes an appearance.

Beyond that, ‘Spenser: Confidential’ does not seem to be clear at all what it wants to be, but at all times it is clear that it is more entertaining when you bet on the casual. That's why it feels bad to want to be deeper and more complicated without ever having the right ingredients to get it, so when Spenser gets a little more serious, hugging that hero inside, the movie resents.

The investigation simply never engages you no matter how much the script signed by Sean O'Keefe and Brian Helgeland try to complicate it more, something that ends up being counterproductive. That leads to the film not being well calibrated, but it is fair to recognize that one does not get bored, perhaps because the action scenes are well scattered throughout the footage to avoid it.

In short

‘Spenser: Confidential’ It is the least interesting of the collaborations between Peter Berg and Mark Wahlberg to date, but this is not a despicable proposal, however much the case investigated by the protagonist never hooked you. I wish he had bet more decisively on the casual, since that is when the film gives us its best moments, especially in the scenes that Wahlberg shares with Duke.

