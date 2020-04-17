PETA wants Thor to lose weight in Thor: Love and Thunder by going vegan

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In the movie Thor: Love and Thunder We will see Chris Hemsworth again in the role of the God of Thunder, but it is not clear if he will recover his physical form or if he will remain as we saw him in Avengers: Endgame, where he fell victim to a depression due to what happened with Thanos and was abandoned to junk food and beer.

If director Taika Waititi intends to get his hero back in shape, maybe PETA has a recommendation for him. Because yes, as surreal as it seems, the organization for the defense of animal rights has decided to send an open letter to the director of the UCM film.

The letter asks Waititi to think about making Thor vegan, explaining how he lost weight and helping to make viewers aware of the benefits of dispensing with animal products.

Dear Taika We understand that you have a small weight problem on your hands, and PETA is here to help you. As we all remember, Thor amassed a few extra pounds in Avengers: Endgame, so the question Marvel fans in the Nine Realms are asking is how our favorite thunder god will return to his fantastic form in his next movie, Thor: Love and Thunder. We suggest taking a page from Chris Hemsworth's own style manual and exploring what would happen if Thor tried to go vegan. According to his personal trainer, Hemsworth went vegan while shooting the original Thor and Avengers movies, developing a particular taste for beans and veggie burgers. Maybe if Thor were to take the Bifrost Bridge to our world, he could draw inspiration from the Vegetarian Avengers, Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), and Natalie Portman (Jane Foster) and that battle armor would start to fit a bit looser. If Thor is serious about protecting the Earth, going vegan makes perfect sense: eliminating animal products from your diet could save more than 3,700 liters of water, 9 kilos of carbon dioxide emissions, and 10 square meters of forest every day. as well as the lives of almost 200 animals a year! By making Thor go vegan, he could easily explain his restored physique while reaping the benefits of a plant-based diet. Lewis Crary

Assistant Manager of Animals in Film and Television

PETA

With this thoughtful reflection, the organization asks the director to think about this change for the avenger. The arguments are really there, but it's going to be difficult for us to see them get anywhere.