Pesic praises Real Madrid: "They are the best in Europe and could compete in the NBA"

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Barça coach, Svetislav Pesic, believes that the Endesa League match against Real Madrid that his team will play this Sunday at Palau Blaugrana is always complicated and we must not forget that the rival is, according to him, "the best team in Europe in the last two, three years. "

"I don't know if they can beat the NBA team, but yes compete against them. And now, it is better than all the teams on the continent. They have continuity, experience and play at a very high level, "he said.

On the current moment of Barça, Pesic was satisfied, although he wants more: "We now have continuity, we have improved, although we still do not know each other as they know each other, allowing them to make a game that seems automatic. We are not at this level yet. "

"We have our quality and our enthusiasm and we are prepared to compete in every game. For that you have to train a lot and give your best every day; only then can you to get better", concrete.

In any case, he wanted to downplay the meeting tomorrow, which he sees as "one more opportunity" to know what the level of his team.

"Since arriving in February 2018, Madrid have won many games and two titles. We can play against all the teams in Europe and tomorrow we are expected to give the maximum, "he added.

For the Barca coach, the key to the game will be "prevent them from achieving transition points and counterattack", one of the targets' weapons: "In addition, they throw a lot of three points, with many players who can shoot well and attack the offensive rebound".

Also highlighted the role it has Walter Tavares in the systems of the Madrid team since, "being fit is a player who helps the team a lot, has one more year of experience, knows the rivals and Laso has a lot of confidence in him."

In any case, Pesic is convinced that his team will give a great level tomorrow: "Some players must still learn how to play at the Palau, but having physical problems with first level players, the team has shown a lot of character."

"Fans feel they have a team that can give them a lot, and I don't have the feeling of being under a lot of pressure. People come to the pavilion with great desire and that's why we have to give the maximum"concluded the Serbian.