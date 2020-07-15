PES 2022 for PS5 and Xbox Series X announced, will be based on Unreal Engine

Share it:

Konami wants take eFootball PES to new levels, with an open letter published on the official website, the publisher announced the development of a new generation football game. Here are the plans for the future of PES unveiled.

"We are happy to announce that we are working on a new generation football title, which aims to fully embody the key concept The Pitch is Ours."Start with these words on Konami's message, which continues: "lo development of this title is taking place thanks to an update of the engine, which will allow us to amaze you with sensational improvements in all areas of the game. Get ready for even more realistic player models and animations, enhanced physical effects, photorealistic graphics and much, much more. We know that many of you are hoping for new myClub and Master Championship content, so we are happy to announce that we are working on big news for both modes."

As previously anticipated, Konami then confirms the decision to publish eFootball PES 2021 as a seasonal update of eFootball PES 2020, a necessary choice to concentrate all resources in the development of the new next generation game. eFootball PES for PS5 and Xbox Series X it is expected by the end of next year with the first tests starting in mid 2021.

Konami has also released a short teaser of eFootball PES 2022, interesting because at the end of the video there are the copyrights of the Unreal Engine, an indication that confirms the desire to abandon the Fox Engine for the new eFootball PES.