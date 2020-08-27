PES 2021 x AS Roma: exclusive agreement between the team and Konami

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The action of Konami to ensure new exclusive content for his football series. After the news of three Brazilian partnerships for PES 2021, the important team of our Serie A is also added to the list.

AS Roma and Konami announce that they have reached a long-term agreement, following which the name, the emblem and the official kits of the company will be absolute exclusivity of the eFootball PES series. The team of the Capital will therefore only be present in PES 2021, being instead absent in its official version from the direct competitor FIFA 21. To welcome the Giallorossi company, the new PES 2021 will also include the Olympic Stadium, recreated in game with great detail.

Jonas Lygaard, Senior Director Brand & Business Development at Konami, commented on the formalization of the agreement with these words: “We have been promoting Italian football through the eFootball PES series for a long time now and we are proud and honored to welcome AS Roma into this family. PES 2021 will be the only console video game this year to offer an authentic reproduction of the club, but it is only the beginning of what will be a long and fruitful partnership”.

In closing, we remind you that PES 2021 will ferry the Konami series in the direction of the next gen. Instead, the arrival of PES 2021 on Nintendo Switch has been officially excluded.