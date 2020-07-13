PES 2021 will be an update to PES 2020: confirmation from the Microsoft Store

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The information found in the database of the Australian Rating Board in recent days, apparently, was true. From the pages of the Microsoft Store comes the confirmation that eFootball PES 2021, the new edition of Konami's football, will actually be a "seasonal update" of the current one PES 2020.

The official announcement has not yet arrived, but in the product sheet available at this address you can clearly read: "This product is an updated version of eFootball PES 2020 (released September 2019) containing i latest player data and current squads". It is also specified that at launch there may not be all the expected updates "Note: we may have to update the squads of some leagues after the launch".

eFootball PES 2021 Season Update will offer the same gameplay as eFootball PES 2020, and will also include the UEFA EURO 2020 mode, all at a special price for the 25th anniversary of PES which, however, has not yet been revealed. The card also reveals the presence of modes such as MyClub, Matchday and Master League, as well as renowned clubs such as Bayern Munich, Barcelona, ​​Manchester United and Juventus, for the second consecutive year exclusive partner of PES. In recent days, however, it has been confirmed that the Inter and Milan licenses have not been renewed. We leave you with the first shared screenshots, Allianz Arena, Old Trafford, Camp Nou and Allianz Stadium.