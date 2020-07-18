PES 2021, the trophy list has been revealed: it will be very familiar to you!

Share it:

Despite the advent of the new consoles – PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X – is expected within the next holiday season, Konami has decided to postpone the appointment with the next-gen until 2021. TheeFootball PES 2021 which will arrive on the shelves this year will boast of the subtitle Season Update and it will be a simple update of the 2020 edition.

No gameplay news then, but only updates for players, roses and competitions, which will be joined by the EURO 2020 mode, still current given that the European Football Championships have been postponed to next year due to Coronavirus. In light of this, it is not surprising at all to see a list of trophies practically unchanged. Although it will be a stand-alone game, eFootball PES 2021 will offer the exact same trophies that have kept players busy during this season in PES 2020. Judge for yourself by heading to the well-known PSNProfiles aggregator.

What do you think of this move? Would you have preferred something different? eFootball PES 2021, remember, will arrive on the shelves in the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC versions on September 15th. Given the nature of the transaction, the standard version will be sold at the budget price of 29.99 euros. The special editions dedicated to Barcelona, ​​Juventus, Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Arsenal will instead be offered at 34.99 euros.