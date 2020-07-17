PES 2021 teams and stadiums: fake names for Milan and Inter, Serie A updated in October

Share it:

New details emerge on the licenses of eFootball PES 2021, a new edition of the football game Konami arriving on September 15 on PC, PS4 and Xbox One with the name eFootball PES 2021 Season Update.

The name chosen by the publisher has created not a little confusion but in the past few hours it has been confirmed that the game will not be a PES 2020 eFootball DLC but a standalone product, sold at a reduced price, which will include updated roses, UEFA EURO 2020 content and the MyClub mode.

Regarding the roses, however, we must report some problems with the licenses, for example Inter and Milan will not be present with their real names as they no longer have a special partnership agreement with Konami, the two teams will be indicated respectively as Lombardy NA and Milan RN. It should also be underlined how the Serie A TIM and the Serie BTK will be present at the launch with shirts, roses and formations of the current season, for the update it will be necessary to wait for the first Data Pack arriving on October 22nd.

Konami also mentioned the partner teams of eFootball PES 2021: Juventus, Manchester United, FB Barcelona and FB Bayern Munich, also released the complete list of national teams and stadiums:

Europe

ALBANIA

ANDORRA

ARMENIA

AUSTRIA

AZERBAIJAN

BELARUS

BELGIUM

BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA

BULGARIA

CROATIA

CYPRUS

CZECH REPUBLIC

DENMARK

ENGLAND

ESTONIA

FAROE ISLANDS

FINLAND

FRANCE

GEORGIA

GERMANY

GIBRALTAR

GREECE

HUNGARY

ICELAND

IRELAND

ISRAEL

ITALY

KAZAKHSTAN

KOSOVO

LATVIA

LIECHTENSTEIN

LITHUANIA

LUXEMBOURG

MALTA

MOLDOVA

MONTENEGRO

NETHERLANDS

NORTH MACEDONIA

NORTHERN IRELAND

NORWAY

POLAND

PORTUGAL

ROMANIA

RUSSIA

SAN MARINO

SCOTLAND

SERBIA

SLOVAKIA

SLOVENIA

SPAIN

SWEDEN

SWITZERLAND

TURKEY

UKRAINE

WALES

Africa

ALGERIA

BURKINA FASO

CAMEROON

CÔTE D'IVOIRE

EGYPT

GHANA

GUINEA

MALI

MOROCCO

NIGERIA

SENEGAL

SOUTH AFRICA

TUNISIA

ZAMBIA

central America

COSTA RICA

HONDURAS

JAMAICA

MEXICO

PANAMA

USA

South America

ARGENTINA

BOLIVIA

BRAZIL

CHILE

COLOMBIA

ECUADOR

PARAGUAY

PERU

URUGUAY

VENEZUELA

Asia-Oceania

AUSTRALIA

CHINA

IRAN

IRAQ

JAPAN

JORDAN

KOREA DPR

KUWAIT

LEBANON

NEW ZEALAND

OMAN

QATAR

REPUBLIC OF KOREA

SAUDI ARABIA

THAILAND

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

UZBEKISTAN

Stadiums

Allianz Arena

Allianz Parque

Allianz Stadium

Arena Corinthians

Arena do Grêmio

Camp Nou

Celtic Park

De Kuip

El Monumental

Emirates Stadium

Alberto J. Armando | La Bombonera

Estadio Alejandro Villanueva

Estádio Beira-Rio

Estádio Cícero Pompeu de Toledo

Estádio José Alvalade

Estádio Mineirão

Estadio Monumental de Colo-Colo

Estádio São Januário

Estadio Urbano Caldeira

Gazprom Arena

Ibrox Stadium

Johan Cruijff ArenA

Old Trafford

Saitama Stadium 2002

St. Jakob-Park

Stade Louis II

Olympic stadium

VELTINS-Arena

Wembley Stadium connected by EE

Original PES stages

Burg Stadion

Coliseo de los Deportes

eFootball.Pro Arena

eFootball Stadium

Estadio Campeones

Estadio de Escorpião

Estadio del Martingal

Estadio del Nuevo Triunfo

Estadio del Tauro

Hoofdstad Stadion

KONAMI Stadium

Metropole Arena

Neu Sonne Arena

Rose Park Stadium

Sports Park

Stade de Sagittaire

National stadium

Orione stadium

Villege Road

eFootball PES 2021 is released in September only on PC and current generation consoles, Konami has already announced that it is working on PES 2022 for PS5 and Xbox Series X, a next-gen football game based on the Unreal Engine which should represent a real revolution compared to the past.