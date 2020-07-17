PES 2021 teams and stadiums: fake names for Milan and Inter, Serie A updated in October

New details emerge on the licenses of eFootball PES 2021, a new edition of the football game Konami arriving on September 15 on PC, PS4 and Xbox One with the name eFootball PES 2021 Season Update.
The name chosen by the publisher has created not a little confusion but in the past few hours it has been confirmed that the game will not be a PES 2020 eFootball DLC but a standalone product, sold at a reduced price, which will include updated roses, UEFA EURO 2020 content and the MyClub mode.
Regarding the roses, however, we must report some problems with the licenses, for example Inter and Milan will not be present with their real names as they no longer have a special partnership agreement with Konami, the two teams will be indicated respectively as Lombardy NA and Milan RN. It should also be underlined how the Serie A TIM and the Serie BTK will be present at the launch with shirts, roses and formations of the current season, for the update it will be necessary to wait for the first Data Pack arriving on October 22nd.
Konami also mentioned the partner teams of eFootball PES 2021: Juventus, Manchester United, FB Barcelona and FB Bayern Munich, also released the complete list of national teams and stadiums:
Europe
- ALBANIA
- ANDORRA
- ARMENIA
- AUSTRIA
- AZERBAIJAN
- BELARUS
- BELGIUM
- BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA
- BULGARIA
- CROATIA
- CYPRUS
- CZECH REPUBLIC
- DENMARK
- ENGLAND
- ESTONIA
- FAROE ISLANDS
- FINLAND
- FRANCE
- GEORGIA
- GERMANY
- GIBRALTAR
- GREECE
- HUNGARY
- ICELAND
- IRELAND
- ISRAEL
- ITALY
- KAZAKHSTAN
- KOSOVO
- LATVIA
- LIECHTENSTEIN
- LITHUANIA
- LUXEMBOURG
- MALTA
- MOLDOVA
- MONTENEGRO
- NETHERLANDS
- NORTH MACEDONIA
- NORTHERN IRELAND
- NORWAY
- POLAND
- PORTUGAL
- ROMANIA
- RUSSIA
- SAN MARINO
- SCOTLAND
- SERBIA
- SLOVAKIA
- SLOVENIA
- SPAIN
- SWEDEN
- SWITZERLAND
- TURKEY
- UKRAINE
- WALES
Africa
- ALGERIA
- BURKINA FASO
- CAMEROON
- CÔTE D'IVOIRE
- EGYPT
- GHANA
- GUINEA
- MALI
- MOROCCO
- NIGERIA
- SENEGAL
- SOUTH AFRICA
- TUNISIA
- ZAMBIA
central America
- COSTA RICA
- HONDURAS
- JAMAICA
- MEXICO
- PANAMA
- USA
South America
- ARGENTINA
- BOLIVIA
- BRAZIL
- CHILE
- COLOMBIA
- ECUADOR
- PARAGUAY
- PERU
- URUGUAY
- VENEZUELA
Asia-Oceania
- AUSTRALIA
- CHINA
- IRAN
- IRAQ
- JAPAN
- JORDAN
- KOREA DPR
- KUWAIT
- LEBANON
- NEW ZEALAND
- OMAN
- QATAR
- REPUBLIC OF KOREA
- SAUDI ARABIA
- THAILAND
- UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
- UZBEKISTAN
Stadiums
- Allianz Arena
- Allianz Parque
- Allianz Stadium
- Arena Corinthians
- Arena do Grêmio
- Camp Nou
- Celtic Park
- De Kuip
- El Monumental
- Emirates Stadium
- Alberto J. Armando | La Bombonera
- Estadio Alejandro Villanueva
- Estádio Beira-Rio
- Estádio Cícero Pompeu de Toledo
- Estádio José Alvalade
- Estádio Mineirão
- Estadio Monumental de Colo-Colo
- Estádio São Januário
- Estadio Urbano Caldeira
- Gazprom Arena
- Ibrox Stadium
- Johan Cruijff ArenA
- Old Trafford
- Saitama Stadium 2002
- St. Jakob-Park
- Stade Louis II
- Olympic stadium
- VELTINS-Arena
- Wembley Stadium connected by EE
Original PES stages
- Burg Stadion
- Coliseo de los Deportes
- eFootball.Pro Arena
- eFootball Stadium
- Estadio Campeones
- Estadio de Escorpião
- Estadio del Martingal
- Estadio del Nuevo Triunfo
- Estadio del Tauro
- Hoofdstad Stadion
- KONAMI Stadium
- Metropole Arena
- Neu Sonne Arena
- Rose Park Stadium
- Sports Park
- Stade de Sagittaire
- National stadium
- Orione stadium
- Villege Road
eFootball PES 2021 is released in September only on PC and current generation consoles, Konami has already announced that it is working on PES 2022 for PS5 and Xbox Series X, a next-gen football game based on the Unreal Engine which should represent a real revolution compared to the past.
Add Comment