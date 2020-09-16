PES 2021: is it worth buying? We tell you!

The generational leap has always been a delicate moment for all fans of virtual football, since the inevitable difficulties deriving from the annual development are also joined by the challenges arising from the need to guarantee a consistent qualitative leap. How he got away with it eFootbal PES 2021? Let’s find out together!

This year Konami has changed the tradition of football games by presenting PES 2021 as a standalone update of the past edition, at a low price of 39.99 euros. The Japanese company made it clear right away that the gameplay experience would be the same, distinguishing itself only for the due updates to the squads and the players. The operation was made feasible from the excellent quality of the basic experience: PES had already reached an excellent level last year, thanks to a perfectly curated ball physics, refined contextual animations and a reasoned and tactical pace.

However, PES 2021 has also inherited its shortcomings, such as the considerable effectiveness of set pieces and refereeing, still prone to considerable oversights. If you want to know if the standalone expansion is really worth buying, we refer you to the Video Review which found at the opening of the news, and the review of eFootball PES 2021 edited by our Gabriele Carollo.