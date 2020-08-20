PES 2021 and new partnerships: three other clubs join Konami football

Share it:

As is now known, Konami has chosen to publish PES 2021 in Season Update format, changing a consolidated tradition that saw independent iterations of the well-known football simulator debut every year.

Despite the change, the software house did not, however, give up on making agreements for partnership total or exclusive with several football club scattered all over the world. Recently, in particular, the development team has given news of the ratification of agreements that bind three teams at eFoorbal PES 2021. Specifically, we talk about:

Sao Paulo FC : the Brazilian club has signed a total exclusivity agreement with Konami. This means that the team and its players will not be present in FIFA 21;

: the Brazilian club has signed a total exclusivity agreement with Konami. This means that the team and its players will not be present in FIFA 21; Corinthians Paulista Sport Club : another Brazilian Serie A team, the latter will not be exclusive to PES 2021, but has nevertheless signed an agreement that will bring the home stadium of the company to be present in-game;

: another Brazilian Serie A team, the latter will not be exclusive to PES 2021, but has nevertheless signed an agreement that will bring the home stadium of the company to be present in-game; Flamengo: Brazilian team from the city of Rio de Janeiro, now boasts PES 2021 among its official sponsors;

eFootball PES 2021 will be available for PS4, Xbox One and PC starting in September this year. Despite previous declarations of the brand's opening towards the Nintendo console, unfortunately it has already been confirmed that PES 2021 will not arrive on Nintendo Switch.