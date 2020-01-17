PES 2020 is the best sports game of the year for Everyeye, Konami gives 25,000 GP

Share it:

Konami with PES 2020 has definitely hit the mark: the football simulator of the Japanese software house has confirmed the positive trend of the last few years, and has regained that place of honor in the hearts of fans, who seem to have returned to prefer it to the historic rival EA Sports.

As proof of the goodness of the title, recognition has also arrived, both from our editorial staff and from you readers, to the latest Everyeye Awards, who have seen PES 2020 win the title of Best Sports Video Game of 2019. To celebrate the event, Konami decided to give away 25,000 GP to all users who will log in between today, 16 January 2020, until 13 February 2020.

"Recently, PES 2020 was voted Best sports video game of 2019 by community members during the Everyeye Awards, the annual event of one of the major Italian newspapers in the sector, Everyeye.it. To celebrate, we have decided to launch a campaign that will reward all users who will access the game with 25,000 GP.

Availability period

01/16/2020 08:00 – 02/13/2020 01:59 (UTC)

* Campaign items can only be accessed once during the campaign.

A definitely welcome gift. To refresh your memory, here are all the games awarded at the Everyeye Awards 2019, and of course our review of PES 2020.