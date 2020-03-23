‘Personal Assistant’ trailer with Dakota Johnson

Share it:

Grace Davis (Tracee Ellis Ross) is a musical superstar, a great show business legend based in the fabulous city of Los Angeles, with a talent almost as great as his ego. Grace is always accompanied by her efficient and stressed personal assistant, Maggie (Dakota Johnson) who secretly combines her dream of being a music producer with the countless errands of her boss. When Grace's manager (Ice cube) tries to make him take a different course in his career, more in keeping with his age, the two women will have to make a decision that will change their lives forever.

After the ‘Fifty Shades of Gray’ trilogy and the dark ir Suspiria ’, Dakota Johnson stars in the musical drama ‘Personal Assistant’, which will hit theaters next June 26th by Universal Pictures. Directed by Nisha Ganatra, responsible for several episodes of series such as 'Transparent', 'You, me and her' or 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine', it completes its cast with Kelvin Harrison Jr., Ice Cube, Zoe Chao, Eddie Izzard and Bill Pullman and has script by Flora Greeson.

But this is not the only project that has the release of the daughter of Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson. Throughout the year they will hit theaters 'The Nowhere Inn', directed by Bill Benz; and soon the filming of ‘The Lost Daughter’ will start, under the orders of Maggie Gyllenhaal and in which she will share the bill with Olivia Colman (‘The Favorite’, ‘The Crown’) and Jessie Buckley.