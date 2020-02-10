Persona and Catherine on Nintendo Switch? Atlus probes the interest of the players

In the last few years Atlus has released a wide variety of great games. Unfortunately, most of these have remained limited to certain platforms, especially PlayStation 4.
This is the case, for example, of Persona 5 Royal e Dragon's Crown Pro, which unlike their original versions have returned to new life only on the flagship console of Sony, or Catherine Full Body, arrived on PS4 and PS Vita but not on Xbox platforms like the basic edition.
The titles of Atlus available on Nintendo Switch are very few: there are only the most recent Tokyo Mirage Sessions ♯FE Encore and Persona 5 Scramble, in addition to the announced Shin Megami Tensei V. Apparently, things could improve in the future, or at least Atlus is considering the possibility: in the usual annual survey, the company asked Japanese players which titles released on other consoles would like to see on Nintendo Switch, and if they would be willing to play them. Users can choose from a wide variety of products:
- Revelations: Person
- Person 2: Innocent Sin / Eternal Punishment
- Persona 3, Persona 3 EDF, and Persona 3 Portable
- Persona 4 and Persona 4 Golden
- Persona 5 and Persona 5 Royal
- Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne
- Shin Megami Tensei IV
- Shin Megami Tensei IV: Apocalypse
- Digital Devil Saga: Avatar Tuner series
- Devil Summoner: Soul Hackers
- Series by Devil Summoner: Raidou Kuzunoha
- Series by Etrian Odyssey
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
- Person Q
- Catherine: Full Body
- Odin Sphere Leifthrasir
- Dragon's Crown Pro
The presence of a game in the poll, of course, does not translate into a confirmation for Nintendo Switch, but this is undoubtedly an excellent start. Which of those games would you like to play on the hybrid? Let us know in the comments!
