Persona 5 Scramble will release demo in February

As soon as February 6 arrives you can finally try Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers the leap of the Atlus franchise to the musou genre by Mega Force, the greatest connoisseurs of this type of games.

The demonstration has been announced during the latest Morgana’s Traveling Report program, a series of official broadcasts through which new details are given about everything related to the Person franchise.

The test will be available on both Nintendo Switch and PS4 and only in Japanese stores (as far as we know). This is not usually an impediment for players interested in major Japanese releases, as it is very easy to download content from stores in other countries on both systems.

In this same broadcast, the director, Kazutoshi Sekiguchi, said that the initial plan was to develop a Person Warriors, the second part of the title being the tag that is usually used in Omega Force to convert other franchises to the genre they dominate. It is the case of Hyrule Warriors, for example. They have also played other franchises with great success as with Dragon Quest Heroes.

Scramble is one of the two great premieres for this year in the Persona franchise, the other being Persona 5 Royal, a full version of Persona 5 that will offer a new playable character, new stories and much more additional content. In addition, Spanish players can finally enjoy this fantastic JRPG with an official Spanish translation.

At the moment we do not have a release date for this expected spinoff outside of Japan, where we do know that it will go on sale on February 20 to the joy of the Japanese players. What we are pretty sure of is that we will end up seeing him here after seeing how Persona 5 got the interest in the franchise to grow considerably outside his native country.