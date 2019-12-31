Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers is shown in a new gameplay trailer

Share it:

During the last episode of the Japanese program "Mokuyou Dakara Geccha" aired on YouTube, Atlus has released a new gameplay video based on the next musou-lite Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers.

The movie, which lasts about twenty minutes, offers the opportunity to take a look at the typical gameplay of Persona 5 Scramble and presents the protagonist Joker while fighting in the city of Sapporo together with The Phantom Thieves, in the typical hack 'n' slash chaos typical of the genre, against a team of shadows. Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers however, it does not seem to belong completely to the canons of the classic musou, thanks to a narrative system based on precise missions, rather than on the frantic conquest of particular areas and a progression of the characters very similar to that of modern action-RPG.

Before leaving you to the trailer, we remind you that the preview of Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers is already available on the pages of Everyeye. Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers will debut on the Japanese market on February 20 on PlayStation 4 and Switch while the western release is postponed to a generic 2020.